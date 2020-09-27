e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences

Jaswant Singh was admitted to an Army hospital in Delhi on June 25. He was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 82.

Singh “passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome,” Army Hospital, Delhi said in a statement.

“He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His Covid-19 status is negative,” it also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the former minister on Twitter.

“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society,” said PM Modi.

“ He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi also said.

Also read | Jaswant Singh: A gentleman politician and Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared grief over his passing.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Singh was one of its early founding members of the BJP after serving in the Indian Army. In 2014, he had a bitter falling out with his party when he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket of his choice from Barmer in Rajasthan.

Singh held several high-profile portfolios like external affairs, defence surface transport, over the years.. He often acted as Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter. Within the BJP, he was considered a gentleman politician but also known for his heated debates in Parliament.

He contested the 2014 general election, which was his last as an independent, but lost.

Singh has authored six books including “Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence” and “Defending India”.

tags
top news
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In