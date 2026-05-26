Four arrested for holding six Nagas hostage in Manipur: Police

Four persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the abduction of six Naga individuals on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. (HT Sourced Photo)

Arrests were made during a joint operation by state forces, Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the area between P.Molding and Leilon Veiphei inter village road.

The arrested individuals are identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai (51) of Patbung Village, Kangchup, Seikholet Khongsai (40) of Mongbung Tongneh, New Keithelmanbi; Lunminthang Dimngel (27), and Kamgoulal Khongsai (30).

“The individuals are suspected to be active cadres of armed village volunteer groups in Kangpokpi district and are suspected to have been involved in anti-social activities i.e. extortion, criminal intimidation and possession of arms and ammunitions,” said a police statement.

“The role of apprehended individuals in abduction of six individuals is suspected and will be ascertained during the course of investigation,” the statement said.

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The abduction began on May 13 after unknown persons killed four civilians including three church leaders, in two separate incidents in Kangpokpi and Noney districts. The deceased included three leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association and a Naga man.

Following the incident, home minister of Manipur Govindas Konthujam said that individuals from both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive by members of the opposite communities. Twenty eight individuals, 14 from each community, were released on May 15.

United Naga Council (UNC), the community’s apex body alleged that six Naga civilians (all male) were still held hostage. Government launched search operation to trace them.

Witness and wives of the abducted Nagas alleged that the six were abducted by the armed Kuki militant group-- Kuki National Front (KNF)-- in combat uniforms. KNF is a Kuki militant group under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the government. Kuki groups also claim that 14 members of their side are still being held captive by the opposite side.