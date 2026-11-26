Four newborn lion cubs have died at Gujarat’s Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden after two pregnant lionesses rescued from the Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary ahead of the annual Lili Parikrama were brought to the zoo. The deaths have raised questions among wildlife experts over the Forest Department’s practice of capturing and confining lions to keep them away from the pilgrimage route.

Four newborn lion cubs died at Sakkarbaug Zoo after two pregnant lionesses were rescued ahead of Gujarat’s Girnar Lili Parikrama (Representative photo) more less

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Forest Department officials, requesting anonymity, said that both lionesses delivered prematurely. Four cubs born to one of them died, while the three cubs born to the other are under observation and are reportedly critical. The condition of both lionesses was also being monitored.

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Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of Gujarat Jaipal Singh said that two lionesses were rescued and brought to Sakkarbaug Zoo.

Singh said in a statement that one of the lionesses had been rescued ahead of the Parikrama with a deep wound on her back that was infested with maggots. She was brought to Sakkarbaug Zoo for treatment. The medical team found that she was pregnant, and she gave birth to four cubs while under treatment. It was her first delivery.

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{{^usCountry}} “The lioness had a deep wound on her back, in which maggots had developed. Considering her serious condition, she was rescued and brought to Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden for treatment,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The lioness had a deep wound on her back, in which maggots had developed. Considering her serious condition, she was rescued and brought to Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden for treatment,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the lioness recovered after intensive treatment but could not care for her cubs because she was a first-time mother and had suffered a serious injury. Two cubs died initially. The other two were separated and given special care, but they too could not be saved.

Singh denied claims that a large number of lions had been captured and confined ahead of the pilgrimage.

However, Forest department officials said at least 30 lions were rescued ahead of the five-day Parikrama, held from November 20 to 24, and kept at four separate locations. Others were confined in cages set up in their natural habitats. Several lions were not released even after the pilgrimage ended, the officials, who requested anonymity, said.

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Retired forest official A K Sharma questioned the practice of capturing and confining lions to manage the movement of pilgrims. He said this was not the practice followed in the past and that the route or movement of pilgrims should instead be managed to avoid disturbing wildlife. He said he could not recall any instance of a pilgrim being killed by a lion during the Parikrama.

The 36-km Parikrama route passes through the Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary, which was declared a sanctuary in 2008. The annual pilgrimage draws thousands of devotees.

Gujarat’s Asiatic lion population increased to 891 in the 2025 census, from 674 in 2020.