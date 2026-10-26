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Four shot dead at hotel in Assam’s Guwahati, police fear more casualties

Four people were reportedly shot dead at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on Monday evening, October 26.

Updated on: Oct 26, 2026, 23:22:48 IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
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At least four people, including a woman, died in Guwahati after a firing took place near a hotel on Monday evening, police said adding that several others sustained bullet injuries.

Four people were reportedly shot dead at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on Monday evening, October 26. (ANI)
Four people were reportedly shot dead at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on Monday evening, October 26. (ANI)

The firing took place at around 10 pm on Monday. Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said four bodies had been sent for postmortem examination.

“We have recovered at least four bodies and the matter is under investigation,” he said, adding that there was a possibility of recovering more bodies.

Also Read | Guwahati woman found dead in rented flat, insurance company senior officer held: Police

The incident happened in a lane near a Kalyan Jewellers outlet, adjacent to Hotel Bilas Inn. Police teams reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Initial reports indicated that five people, including three men and two women, were shot during the incident. Some of the injured are hotel staff members.

 
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