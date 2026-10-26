Four shot dead at hotel in Assam’s Guwahati, police fear more casualties

At least four people, including a woman, died in Guwahati after a firing took place near a hotel on Monday evening, police said adding that several others sustained bullet injuries.

Four people were reportedly shot dead at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on Monday evening, October 26. (ANI)

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The firing took place at around 10 pm on Monday. Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said four bodies had been sent for postmortem examination.

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“We have recovered at least four bodies and the matter is under investigation,” he said, adding that there was a possibility of recovering more bodies.

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The incident happened in a lane near a Kalyan Jewellers outlet, adjacent to Hotel Bilas Inn. Police teams reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Initial reports indicated that five people, including three men and two women, were shot during the incident. Some of the injured are hotel staff members.

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{{^usCountry}} The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}