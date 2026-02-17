Fractured skull, ribs and elbow: Autopsy report shows Sahil Dhaneshra's injuries after Delhi SUV accident

Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old man, was killed in a road accident on February 4, 2026, after an SUV collided with his motorcycle. The driver behind the wheel was 19-year-old Akshatra Singh, who did not have a driver’s licence. Singh, who is a student at a private college in Delhi, was apprehended. (Getty Images/Representational)

The post-mortem report shows that Sahil, who died on the spot, had fractured his skull, multiple ribs and his elbow due to the impact from the Scorpio SUV.

Mother claims driver was filming reels at the time of crash Inna Makan, the mother of the 23-year-old man, has appealed for justice and alleged that the driver of the SUV was making reels at the time of the accident.

"The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt. My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus. The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision. Even a cab driver has been seriously injured in the accident. This is a criminal activity. Some people think that they can do anything on the road because their parents are wealthy; this is a criminal mentality. This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel," she told news agency ANI.

As per Delhi police, the incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South. According to the preliminary investigation, the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car.

“According to initial findings, the SUV was coming from the direction of a gurudwara, while the motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction. Following the collision between the SUV and the motorcycle, the SUV went on to hit the cab parked on the roadside,” Ankit Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), told HT.