Fresh BJP vs Kerala government row over governor's ‘assault’ claim; Congress slams SFI. 10 points

A fresh political slugfest broke out in Kerala after the Student Federation of India's (SFI) protest against the governor, with Arif Mohammed Khan accusing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of “conspiring” to hurt him physically. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, (PTI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the Left Democratic Front government in the state over the alleged assault on the car of Arif Mohammed Khan by activists of the SFI, saying the police under the Communist rule has been complicit in the ruling party's worst excesses.

Khan was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi on Monday evening. Eighteen SFI activists were later arrested in connection with that incident.

Top updates on row over SFI protest against Kerala governor: