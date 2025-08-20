‘Friends do not impose sanctions’: Russia's 5 big remarks amid US tariff row

“Friends do not impose sanctions,” Russia’s Ambassador to India Roman Babushkin said during a rare press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, amid the threat of 50% US sanctions on India. Roman Babushkin, charge d'affaires at the Russian embassy in India, listens to a question during a press conference in New Delhi, on August 20, 2025.(REUTERS)

“The US has weaponised the economy. Friends do not impose sanctions. Russia will never impose sanctions,” Babushkin said. “Russia understands the importance of India’s relations with the West. We are non-West, not anti-West.”

“India and Russia have always found ways to cooperate in difficult times.”

Here’s a look at what he said during the press conference:

On India-Russia Trade Ties

Russia is taking steps to address trade imbalance with India by addressing trade barriers. We need to increase Indian exports to Russia. The key export items are machinery, pharma, tea and rice. Russia and India are on track to achieve a target of trade worth $100 billion by 2030. Russia remains one of biggest suppliers of energy and fertilisers to India.

“If Indian goods are facing barriers in other countries, Russian markets will welcome them.”

On India-Russia Crude Oil Trade

“We don’t expect that to happen,” Babushkin said, when asked whether there would be a pause on India’s purchase of Russian crude amid a threat of US sanctions.

“Russia has a special mechanism to continue crude oil supplies to India. We are committed to sit with India to address these problems and remove them.”

According to Russia’s trade official Evgeny Griva, there has been no disruption in crude supply to Nayara’s refinery in Gujarat due to the EU sanctions, for it’s a subsidiary of Rosneft OAO.

“We have a mechanism to address shipping and insurance related issues,” Griva said.

Russia currently provides 40% of India’s oil needs, at 5% discount per barrel.

On India-Russia Defence Ties

“Russia is the partner of choice (for India). We have jointly developed BrahMos cruise missile (and) are working on other sophisticated equipment, including jet engines,” Babushkin said. “Operation Sindoor was a very successful battle test of Russian weapons, including the S-400. When India creates an air defence system, Russian equipment will be part of it.”

Separately, Moscow and New Delhi are also in advanced talks for developing small and modular nuclear reactors, the Russian Ambassador said.

On US Sanctions

The US pressure on India to curb New Delhi’s oil trade with Moscow, by way of a 50% tariff on imports, is “unjustified and unilateral”, Babushkin said.

“The US actions are decreasing confidence in the dollar. The US has weaponised the economy. Friends do not impose sanctions, Russia will never impose sanctions.”

At the same time, the Russian Ambassador welcomed the “very successful” state visit of China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi. “The ‘Russia-India-China’ is an important mechanism. It will be resumed sooner rather than later.”