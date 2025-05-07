From cash to candles: What to keep in your emergency kit for the mega mock drill today

Hours after India carried out precision air strikes on nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), citizens are gearing up for nationwide security drills on Wednesday. Civil defence personnel take part in the nationwide civil defence mock drill in Varanasi on May 7, 2025,(AFP)

The Home Ministry has stated that the drills will focus on how to respond to air raid sirens and blackout situations. Citizens will be instructed on how to navigate potential blackout scenarios and communication breakdowns during the exercise.

What to keep in your blackout kits

During the mock drills, citizens are advised to prepare emergency kits at home with key items that will help during blackouts and in case of medical emergencies.

This includes first aid kits, torches, candles and cash. Citizens are advised to keep some cash at hand in case to navigate situations where mobile devices and digital transactions may fail.

The Centre has said that the mock drills are being held to improve civil defense preparedness for a possible India-Pakistan war scenario.

“Staying calm and prepared during emergencies or hostile situations is key to ensuring national security. Regular drills and awareness of such plans can help citizens respond effectively in critical situations,” the National Disaster Management Authority said in a post on X.

All about national mock drills

The nationwide mock drill, codenamed ‘Operation Abhyaas,’ will be conducted at 244 locations across India to “assess preparedness for emerging and complex threats.” See full list here.

The mock drill will simulate air raids, power blackouts, mass evacuations and emergency rescue missions, aiming to train both civilians and authorities for potential wartime scenarios and external threats.

What are the timings of mock drill?

While timings vary for all states, all major drills are expected to start at 4 pm today across India and go on till 8 pm. This will include blackouts and mock evacuations.

(Also read: Nationwide civil defence mock drills begin at 4pm today; dos and don'ts)