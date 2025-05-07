Menu Explore
Mock drill across India today: What are the timings for blackouts and sirens?

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2025 10:25 AM IST

The mock drill timing in most regions is set for 4 PM, with variations in black out timings, in Bareilly from 8 PM to 8:10 PM, in Vishakhapatnam at 7 PM.

A massive India mock drill is set to take place on Wednesday, May 7, across 244 locations, as part of a nationwide preparedness exercise.

India will conduct a nationwide mock drill which includes blackouts, air raid sirens, and evacuation procedures across 244 districts.(HT photo)
India will conduct a nationwide mock drill which includes blackouts, air raid sirens, and evacuation procedures across 244 districts.(HT photo)

The war drill being termed as Operation Abhyas, is being conducted in response to increasing political tensions and heightened threats, particularly in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the exercise to test readiness for a possible India-Pakistan war scenario.

This mock drill will simulate air raids, blackouts, evacuations, and emergency rescue operations across 244 Civil Defence Districts. The goal is to prepare citizens and authorities for potential war situations and external attacks.

What are the timings of mock drill?

For those wondering about mock drill timing today, all major drills are expected to start at 4 PM on 7th May 2025 across India, with variations depending on local administration.

  • Delhi: The mock drill will run from 4 PM to 7 PM.
  • Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Drill rescheduled to 4 PM, taking place at the Reserve Police Lines, as per SSP B Murthy.
  • Bareilly (UP): A district-wide blackout will occur from 8 PM to 8:10 PM. DM Avinash Singh has urged residents to turn off lights, inverters, and avoid using phones or flashlights.
  • Kerala: Mock drills in 14 districts will begin at 4 PM, according to official sources.
  • Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Air raid simulation at Kotha Jalaripeta will begin at 4 PM. A blackout will follow at 7 PM in Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers.
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand): At 4 PM, sirens and hooters will sound at five key locations including Dhara Police Chowki and the District Magistrate Complex.
  • Kalpakkam (Tamil Nadu): The drill at Madras Atomic Power Station and Chennai Port Trust will be held from 4 PM to 4:30 PM.

Follow live updates on India mock drill

These drills are designed to raise public awareness and strengthen India’s civil defence capabilities in the face of war-like threats. MHA said that this effort is part of the Integrated Response System (IRS) to protect citizens during emergencies such as an aerial attack.

The sirens, black outs, and evacuation protocols are being introduced at all levels—from major metros to village clusters—to ensure national preparedness.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Operation Sindoor Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
