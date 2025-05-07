India mock drill live updates: Drills to be conducted at 4 pm at most locations
India mock drill live updates: During the mock drills, people are expected to stop any outdoor activity seek shelter. They'll also be required to avoid phone usage to keep communication line free after sirens go off.
India mock drill live updates: To review India’s emergency response preparedness amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, full-scale civil defence mock drills are to be conducted across the country on Wednesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs had directed all the states and union territories on Monday to conduct the drills to check whether they’re prepared against "new and complex threats"....Read More
The direction on Monday came as India prepared to strike terror posts in Pakistan along the Line of Control (LOC) on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday under Operation Sindoor. The strikes came as a sharp response to the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly terrorists. Under Operation Sindoor, which caught Pakistan unawares, the Indian armed forces launched “focused strikes” on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Now amid the anticipation of further escalating tensions, it becomes even more crucial to review India’s civil defence preparedness. Such high-scale mock drills are perhaps being conducted since 1971 across India.
Districts across the country have begun preparations for the mock drills. While the mock drills in identified locations across India are likely to start at 4 pm, the timings may vary in different districts.
As per the government, the mock drills will involve air raid sirens going off, wartime blackout simulations, activation of emergency control rooms, evacuation rehearsals, and coordination with the Indian Air Force.
Civil defence mock drills today | Key points
- Among the most vulnerable spots are metro cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, along with cities that house vital installations such as nuclear facilities and refineries or are on the border.
- Students, government and private employees, healthcare staff, railway and metro officials, along with several security forces are expected to participate and conduct the mock drills around the country with local authorities
- The mock drills, however, will not hamper transport services as metros, trains, buses, and flights may fly as scheduled.
- A list of do’s and don’ts has been issued by the Delhi Government for 'Operation Abhyaas' at 55 locations across the national capital.
India mock drill live updates: Mock drills conducted at Sri Nagar's Dal Lake
On the placid waters of picturesque Dal Lake, Srinagar police, in coordination with tourist police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), conducted mock drills for emergency preparedness.
“A comprehensive mock drill on the Dal Lake was held and it focused on response preparedness for contingency scenarios such as boat capsizing and drowning incidents,” a J&K Police spokesperson said, adding that police and SDRF personnel, equipped with necessary resources and gear, practised rescue and response procedures in real-time with an aim to mitigate effective rescue and response measures in accordance with established guidelines and safety protocols.
“SDRF teams have enhanced capacity building and logistical support to contain any future contingencies,” the spokesperson added. Read more.
India mock drill live updates: Gurugram to simulate air raid, blackout in mock drill today
In Gurugram, Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar, who is overseeing the mock drill exercise, said the goal is to test the alertness and coordination of emergency response systems and citizens. “This exercise is a crucial part of our disaster management preparedness,” Kumar said. “We urge everyone to participate and follow all instructions.”
A command and control centre will be established in the Mini Secretariat’s conference hall, while the Tau Devi Lal Stadium will serve as the main dispatch base for emergency and rescue teams.
Five task forces—each comprising medical teams, fire brigades, ambulances, civil defence volunteers, and police personnel—will carry out real-time evacuation and relief simulations across various locations in the district. These teams will function under the supervision of dedicated task force managers, officials said. Read more.
Mock drills live updates: All Tripura distrcits to conduct security mock drills
Follwing Home Ministry's orders, a comprehensive civil defence mock drill will be conducted across all districts of Tripura on May 7.
The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), in collaboration with the District Civil Defence Corps, will spearhead the exercise, ensuring active involvement from various emergency and disaster response agencies.
The drill aims to evaluate the readiness, efficiency, and coordination among civil defence units and allied departments in managing potential hostile attacks and emergencies. (PTI)
Mock drills live updates: Drills to be conducted at 3 locations in Karnataka
In Karnataka, mock drills will be conducted in Bengaluru, Karwar, and Raichur, said a PTI report.
According to officials, the first mock drill will be held on the premises of the Director General, Civil Defence in Bengaluru at 4 pm, on Wednesday, while in other designated areas in the state it will be held on subsequent days decided during the week, aimed at identifying and addressing gaps in preparedness and resources.
Mock drills live updates: In Maharashtra, mock drill to be held at 16 locations across 10 districts
After the order of the Home Ministry, a civil defence mock drill will be conducted at 16 locations across 10 districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday, said officials on Tuesday.
More than 10,000 volunteers of civil defence, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and Home Guard volunteers will participate in the mock drill, which is part of a large-scale nationwide preparedness exercise, a senior official of Civil Defence told PTI.