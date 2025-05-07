India mock drill live updates: Drills to be conducted at 4 pm at most locations

Mock drills live updates: Security personnel along with Delhi Police doing a security check in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's planned security mock drills. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

India mock drill live updates: To review India’s emergency response preparedness amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, full-scale civil defence mock drills are to be conducted across the country on Wednesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs had directed all the states and union territories on Monday to conduct the drills to check whether they’re prepared against "new and complex threats"....Read More

The direction on Monday came as India prepared to strike terror posts in Pakistan along the Line of Control (LOC) on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday under Operation Sindoor. The strikes came as a sharp response to the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly terrorists. Under Operation Sindoor, which caught Pakistan unawares, the Indian armed forces launched “focused strikes” on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Now amid the anticipation of further escalating tensions, it becomes even more crucial to review India’s civil defence preparedness. Such high-scale mock drills are perhaps being conducted since 1971 across India.

Districts across the country have begun preparations for the mock drills. While the mock drills in identified locations across India are likely to start at 4 pm, the timings may vary in different districts.

As per the government, the mock drills will involve air raid sirens going off, wartime blackout simulations, activation of emergency control rooms, evacuation rehearsals, and coordination with the Indian Air Force.

Civil defence mock drills today | Key points