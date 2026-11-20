Odisha evacuated about 300,000 people from vulnerable districts ahead of Cyclone Akvan’s landfall near the Gopalpur coast, demonstrating the state’s transformation into one of the country’s most effective disaster management systems since the devastating Super Cyclone.

Rescue personnel at the Puri beach ahead of Cyclone Akvan landfall. (PTI)

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In October 1999, nearly 10,000 people died in the Super Cyclone due to a lack of adequate cyclone shelters. Nearly 11 million people were affected when wind speeds, reaching 223 mph, and storm surges flattened villages, inundated agricultural land. Odisha has since built a mechanism for early warning, mass evacuation, rescue, and relief operations, making the protection of human lives the cornerstone of its disaster management strategy.

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State disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said that no major damage or loss of life was reported in Odisha due to Cyclone Akvan, which made landfall near the Gopalpur coast on Friday morning.

Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) advisor Kamal Lochan Mishra said the state learnt from the tragedy and became the first in the country to establish a dedicated disaster management authority in 2005, five years before the National Disaster Management Authority was constituted. “Odisha has been able to bring down the number of lives lost and the people affected.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mishra said Odisha gradually built upon its capacity, particularly at the community level. “It has successfully started community-level warning, built multi-purpose cyclone shelters under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, and an Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) with last-mile connectivity. The capacity to deal with natural disasters has increased tremendously at the community level,” said Mishra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra said Odisha gradually built upon its capacity, particularly at the community level. “It has successfully started community-level warning, built multi-purpose cyclone shelters under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, and an Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) with last-mile connectivity. The capacity to deal with natural disasters has increased tremendously at the community level,” said Mishra. {{/usCountry}}

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The state has 30 units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), a squad of highly trained personnel with multi-disaster tackling capabilities. ODRAF is equipped with 66 types of sophisticated equipment for disaster management, road clearing, tree pruning, concrete cutting, etc.

Abha Mishra, who worked for disaster risk reduction in the United Nations Development Programme in Bhubaneswar, said the state built an elaborate framework involving government departments, district administrations, local bodies, trained volunteers and specialised response forces.

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“Community participation is a major feature of Odisha’s disaster management model. Gram panchayats, women’s self-help groups and a cadre of over 100,000 trained volunteers have been integrated into preparedness, evacuation, rescue and relief activities.” Abha Mishra said Odisha has a disaster-specific institutional mechanism up to the village level.

The framework was tested when 550,000 people were evacuated before cyclone Phailin struck Ganjam, Puri and Balasore districts and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in October 2013. As many as 1.5 million people were shifted to 9,177 shelters in a record 24 hours ahead of cyclone Fani’s landfall in May 2019.

The EWDS, which ensures that warnings reach people in the remotest coastal villages, is an important component of preparedness. It covers 1,205 villages across six coastal districts, using digital mobile radio, location-based alerts, remotely operated sirens and other communication platforms to disseminate warnings simultaneously at the block, district and state levels.

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System for Assessing, Tracking and Alerting Disaster Risk Information based on Dynamic Risk Knowledge, a web- and mobile-based platform, provides real-time information and advisories on multiple hazards in Odia and English.

The state has invested in strengthening its weather forecasting capabilities. It has three Doppler weather radars, including the latest installation at Sambalpur. Another C-band radar is being set up at Balasore. X-band radars are planned for Bhubaneswar and Puri to improve monitoring of localised rainfall and extreme weather events.

Odisha has expanded its approach beyond protecting human lives. During Cyclone Dana in October 2024, around 20,000 livestock were shifted to cyclone shelters to protect the resources on which rural livelihoods depend.

Officials said the state has continued the previous government’s practice of putting more money into disaster risk management. The Bharatiya Janata Party government has budgeted over ₹1,5000 crore for management over the last three financial years.

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Debabrata Patra of NGO ActionAid said Odisha has been successful in saving lives, but not so when it comes to post-disaster recovery and restoring livelihoods. “It now has to focus on hilly districts where slope failures and landslides are becoming a major headache during the monsoon and cyclone.”