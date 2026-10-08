From ponds, roads to solar lights: How rural job guarantee work changed in 20 yrs

Introduction to VB–G RAM G
India’s rural employment guarantee which began in 2005 was largely built around the basic needs of rural India, conserving water, preventing drought, improving irrigation, developing land, controlling floods and connecting villages with roads. Twenty-one years later, its rechristened version has a broader menu.
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Its recently revamped version, Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB–G RAM G, notified 375 permissible works on Tuesday, up 41% from the 266 works under the previous MGNREGA framework. The new list includes solar lighting, waste-recycling facilities, greywater treatment, cold storage, agro-processing, infrastructure for self-help groups and works to prepare villages for floods, droughts, cyclones and forest fires.
To be sure, this does not mean that any of the older works enlisted have been removed. Ponds, canals, check dams, irrigation structures, plantations and rural roads continue to remain a part of the programme.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VB–G RAM G?
VB–G RAM G stands for Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) and is a revamped version of India's rural employment guarantee scheme, notifying 375 permissible works.
How many works are included in the new framework compared to the previous one?
The new framework includes 375 permissible works, which is a 41% increase from the previous 266 works under MGNREGA.
What new categories or areas are introduced in the revamped employment guarantee scheme?
The revamped scheme introduces new categories such as water security, core rural infrastructure, climate resilience, and livelihood-related infrastructure.
What types of works are included for disaster preparedness?
The disaster preparedness category includes works such as cyclone and flood shelters, embankments, flood-management structures, and post-disaster restoration of roads and community assets.
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