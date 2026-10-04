FSSAI recalls Everest cumin power over ‘unsafe’ pesticide levels, suspends Creative Bakers' licence

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Sunday ordered immediate recall of a batch of Everest pre-packed cumin powder after a regulatory sample was found to contain pesticide residues above prescribed limits and declared “unsafe.”

The Food Analyst's report of the Everest cumin powder was found to have pesticide residues above maximum limits. (X/ @fssaiindia)

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In a separate action, the regulator also suspended the licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd – which operates the retail chain The Sugarr & Spice across several outlets in Eastern India – with immediate effect over serious hygiene, sanitation and food safety violations.

The FSSAI has, over the past six months, stepped up enforcement actions, and relays them to the food business operators and the public through its official handles on social media platforms.

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‘Pesticide residues exceeding maximum limits’: FSSAI on Everest cumin powder recall

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{{^usCountry}} In a notification on Sunday, the FSSAI said a regulatory sample of Everest's “pre-packed cumin powder” was drawn from the premises of M/s Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt. Ltd., Goa. The Food Analyst's report of this sample found the product to have pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limit, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a notification on Sunday, the FSSAI said a regulatory sample of Everest's “pre-packed cumin powder” was drawn from the premises of M/s Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt. Ltd., Goa. The Food Analyst's report of this sample found the product to have pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limit, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Food Analyst declared the sample "UNSAFE" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the FSSAI said. It added that the food business operator (FBO), in this case Everest, was provided an opportunity to appeal against the report, following which the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory.

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"The Referral Food Laboratory confirmed that the sample was "UNSAFE", as Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam were found above the prescribed maximum limits," the food safety regulator stated. Following this, the entire batch of the product was directed to be recalled immediately from the market, and Everest was ordered to “maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the prescribed recall information and status reports within the stipulated timelines.”

“The FBO was further directed to undertake corrective measures to prevent recurrence of the incident and submit a report upon completion of the recall,” FSSAI added.

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‘Dirt, grease, dust, cobwebs’: Why FSSAI suspended Creative Bakers' licence

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In its notification about the suspension of licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd, the FSSAI flagged “severe hygiene and sanitation deficiencies”, including “dirt, grease, dust, cobwebs and flies in food production and handling areas.”

The regulator said it found perishable raw materials being stored “openly”, adding that rusted and inadequately cleaned containers were being used for raw and semi-finished products. “Significant pest infestation and inadequate pest-control measures were observed, including ineffective fly control, absence of proper rodent control and openings/windows without insect-proof mesh,” FSSAI added.

It said that waste, old stock, rejected lots and scrap were found to be accumulated in the food handling areas of the confectioner's premises, while rusting equipment, flaking paint, dampness and broken floor tiles were also observed. “Required food safety records and systems, including water and finished-product testing, time-temperature monitoring, calibration, preventive maintenance, mock recall, consumer complaints, straining and audit records, were not properly maintained,” the regulator added. The FBO was then directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period, FSSAI said.

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