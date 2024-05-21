FSSAI finds no traces of ethylene oxide in MDH, Everest samples: Report

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced that it didn't find ethylene oxide (ETO), a cancer-causing chemical, in MDH and Everest products' samples. A man buys packets of MDH spices at a store in Amritsar. (AFP)

The country's premier food regulator came to the conclusion after extensive testing of the samples of spices sold by the two companies, reported ANI.

The investigation was carried out after the Hong Kong Food Authority alleged that certain spice products sold by Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt Ltd (MDH) and M/s Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd (Everest) were found to contain higher than permissible amounts of the chemical.

After the Hong Kong authority recalled the products, FSSAI launched a nationwide inspection drive on April 22, involving all state and union territory food safety commissioners and regional directors.

It collected 34 samples of Everest and MDH spices for testing -- 9 from Everest's facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and 25 from those of MDH's in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Per the news agency, they also tested the products on several other parameters, including moisture content, insect and rodent contamination, heavy metals, aflatoxins, pesticide residues and various microbiological contaminants.

The samples were tested for ethylene oxide at NABL-accredited laboratories.

The body has received 28 lab reports so far. The food regulator's Scientific Panel analysed the samples and found that the chemical was absent in them.

Per the report, the panel also analysed test reports of 300 more spice samples of other brands but didn't find traces of the cancer-causing substance, showing that Indian products are safe for consumption.

What is Ethylene oxide?

Ethylene oxide is used to sterilise spices. The chemical can potentially pose health risks, including cancer, if the residue exceeds safe levels. This threshold differs from country to country.

India is the biggest exporter of spices in the world, followed by Vietnam.

