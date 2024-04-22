 Food safety regulator to test MDH, Everest spices: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Food safety regulator to test MDH, Everest spices: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 07:52 PM IST

The govt's move comes after Hong Kong banned the sale of the two brands in the country - MDH and Everest - for allegedly containing a cancer-causing pesticide.

The food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday ordered quality checks on products of popular Indian spice brands MDH and Everest Group following allegations of them containing a cancer-causing pesticide, Reuters reported citing a senior official.

Centre to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide: Report(mdhspices.com)
Centre to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide: Report(mdhspices.com)

According to the report, the inspections will test for the presence of ethylene oxide - a harmful pesticide unfit for human consumption and whose long-term exposure can cause cancer.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The government's move comes hours after Hong Kong banned the sale of the two brands in the country - MDH and Everest, which have been in the Indian kitchens as a primary brand choice of spices - claiming that they detected the presence of carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in several spice mixes. According to the Centre For Food Safety of the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, they had collected samples of three of MDH's pre-packaged spice products - 'Madras Curry Powder', 'Sambhar Masala Powder' and ‘Curry Powder’; and Everest Group's 'Fish Curry Masala' for testing under its routine food surveillance programme when it detected the presence of the pesticide.

The CFS further instructed the concerned vendors in Tsim Sha Tsui city to stop selling those products and remove them from their shelves.

“The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified ethylene oxide as a Group 1 carcinogen. According to the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation (Cap. 132CM), a food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health. An offender is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for six months upon conviction,” the Hong Kong authorities said in a notice.

Following this, Singapore also directed the importer of the spices to initiate a recall of the products.

“Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

Notably, MDH company founded by Dharampal Gulati in 1959, and Everest - founded by Vadilal Shah - have been exporting to several places including the US, Europe, UK, and the Middle East.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Food safety regulator to test MDH, Everest spices: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On