FSSAI responds to media reports on high pesticide residue in Indian herbs, spices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has refuted media reports claiming that it allowed higher pesticide residues in herbs and spices. Describing the reports “false and malicious”, the FSSAI, in a press statement, asserted that India has one of the most stringent standards of Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) in the world and MRLs of pesticides are fixed differently for different food commodities based on their risk assessments. Boxes of Everest fish curry masala are stacked on the shelf of a shop at a market in Srinagar. (REUTERS file)

Pesticides in India fall under the regulatory purview of the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare (MoA and FW) through the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB and RC), established under the Insecticide Act of 1968.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The clarification from the Centre follows a ban imposed by the Hong Kong food regulator on specific spice blends from two prominent Indian brands, MDH and Everest, due to alleged traces of the pesticide Ethylene Oxide found in their samples. Additionally, the Singapore food regulator has issued a recall for one spice product from the Everest brand.

Also Read | Dabur on ethylene oxide in masala products: ‘Not used in domestic markets’

The CIB and RC oversee the production, importation, transportation, and storage of pesticides, with the authority to register, ban, or restrict them accordingly. Currently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is procuring samples of branded spices, including those from MDH and Everest, sold domestically to ensure compliance with quality standards. However, it's important to note that FSSAI does not regulate the quality of exported spices.

The Union health ministry emphasised in a statement that maximum residue limits vary for different food products based on individual risk assessments.

Also Read | India widens ‘inspections, sampling, testing’ of spices amid contamination alarm

"Some media reports are claiming that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) allows 10 times more pesticide residue in herbs and spices. Such reports are false and malicious," the ministry said.

India has one of the most stringent standards of Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) in the world, it asserted.

Explaining the process of fixing pesticide residue limits, the health ministry said the FSSAI's scientific panel on pesticide residues examines the data received through CIB and RC and recommends the MRLs after performing a risk assessment.

The dietary consumption of the Indian population and health concerns in respect of all age groups are considered.

The ministry further said that pesticides are registered in many food commodities with different MRLs based on risk assessment data.

For instance, the use of Monocrotophos is allowed on many crops with different MRLs such as rice at 0.03 mg/kg, citrus fruits at 0.2 mg/kg, coffee beans at 0.1 mg/kg and cardamom 0.5 mg/kg, Chilli at 0.2 mg/kg.

Also Read | FSSAI to check quality of spices, herbs this year

"The MRL of 0.01 mg/kg was applicable in case of pesticides for which MRLs have not been fixed.

"This limit was increased to 0.1 mg/kg only in cases of spices and is applicable only for those pesticides which are not registered in India by CIB & RC," the statement said.

This was recommended by the Scientific Panel on Pesticide Residues after considering the adoption of MRLs in the range 0.1 mg/kg and above by Codex Alimantarius Commission on Pesticide Residues on spices during 2021-23 in a phased manner for various spices in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)