Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi spotted in London: Report

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who is an accused in multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam was spotted in London, according to a report published in The Telegraph. The daily has released a video of daiamantaire Modi showing him sporting a jacket, the report said, made of “Ostrich hide” that costs at least £10,000 or about Rs 9 lakh.

The paper said Modi is living a luxurious apartment in London’s West End and running a diamond business. He is reported to be living in a three-bedroom flat. The video shows him repeatedly saying “no comment” to the questions put to him by a reporter.

Modi, 48, is facing charges of defrauding the PNB to the tune of Rs 13,600 crore through forged Letters of Understanding (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs). He fled the country in January 2018. An Interpol notice is pending against him since July last year. But he has continued to evade arrest.

The fugitive businessman owned luxury jewellery in several countries and boasted celebrity customers including Priyanka Chopra and Kate Winslet. He along with his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of diverting money sourced from the PNB for investment in foreign companies.

On Friday, the authorities in Maharashtra demolished his seaside bungalow in Mumbai using explosives. The bungalow had been sealed by the Enforcement Directorate following his alleged involvement in the PNB fraud case.

The building was handed over to Raigad district authorities by the ED in January this year after the agency seized two truck-full of documents and valuables from the bungalow. After seeking advice from the experts, the Maharashtra authorities used dynamites to demolish the bungalow.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 09:34 IST