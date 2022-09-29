As Congress president poll race intensifies, G-23 leaders meet | 10 updates

Some G-23 leaders or the group of 23 leaders, including Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Hooda and Manish Tewari, met at the residence of Anand Sharma and are learnt to have discussed the current situation as the Congress president's election race heats up. The G-23 grouping had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul and internal polls at all levels.

Shashi Tharoor, who was part of the G-23, will be filing his nomination papers for the top party post on Friday.

1. Reports indicate that Tewari was keen to file his nomination papers for the election but there was no confirmation on the same. “Nobody has filed the nomination yet. Once it's done, there will be contemplation. The democratic process has begun. BS Hooda, Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan and I sat for deliberation and discussed events. Let's see what happens tomorrow,” Tewari told reporters while leaving from Anand Sharma's residence.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress G23 camp leaders, including Manish Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan, BS Hooda, met at the residence of Anand Sharma earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/08fMUIo2Oa — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

2. Chavan also said it was good internal polls were being held in a democratic manner and stated that they had earlier thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for the free and fair elections.

3. Digvijaya Singh entered the fray for the Congress president's election as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race. Singh said he would file his nomination on Friday.

4. Reports suggest said Mallikarjun Kharge is being considered as a frontrunner for the post and will be meeting Gandhi on Friday morning. The names of Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Selja are also doing the rounds.

4. Gehlot met Gandhi and also took moral responsibility for what is being seen as a rebellion by MLAs loyal to him in Rajasthan. The three-time Rajasthan chief minister described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of events in the state.

5. Rajasthan party leader Mahesh Joshi said Gehlot has set an example by apologising to Sonia Gandhi.

6. Gehlot's bete noire Sachin Pilot visited the Congress president's residence late evening and held discussions.

7. The Congress also issued an advisory warning of strict disciplinary action against leaders making public statements on internal matters of the party and against other party functionaries.

8. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told reporters that the Congress president would take a decision on who would be the chief minister of Rajasthan in a day or two.

9. Shashi Tharoor has announced that he will submit his nomination for the post at 12.15pm on Friday.

10. The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17.

