Home / India News / As Congress president poll race intensifies, G-23 leaders meet | 10 updates

As Congress president poll race intensifies, G-23 leaders meet | 10 updates

india news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 11:34 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor, who was part of the G-23, will be filing his nomination papers for the top party post on Friday.

Congress MP Manish Tewari speaking to reporters while leaving from Anand Sharma's residence in New Delhi.(ANI)
Congress MP Manish Tewari speaking to reporters while leaving from Anand Sharma's residence in New Delhi.(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Some G-23 leaders or the group of 23 leaders, including Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Hooda and Manish Tewari, met at the residence of Anand Sharma and are learnt to have discussed the current situation as the Congress president's election race heats up. The G-23 grouping had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul and internal polls at all levels.

Shashi Tharoor, who was part of the G-23, will be filing his nomination papers for the top party post on Friday.

Here are top 10 updates on Congress political crisis:

1. Reports indicate that Tewari was keen to file his nomination papers for the election but there was no confirmation on the same. “Nobody has filed the nomination yet. Once it's done, there will be contemplation. The democratic process has begun. BS Hooda, Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan and I sat for deliberation and discussed events. Let's see what happens tomorrow,” Tewari told reporters while leaving from Anand Sharma's residence.

2. Chavan also said it was good internal polls were being held in a democratic manner and stated that they had earlier thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for the free and fair elections.

3. Digvijaya Singh entered the fray for the Congress president's election as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race. Singh said he would file his nomination on Friday.

4. Reports suggest said Mallikarjun Kharge is being considered as a frontrunner for the post and will be meeting Gandhi on Friday morning. The names of Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Selja are also doing the rounds.

4. Gehlot met Gandhi and also took moral responsibility for what is being seen as a rebellion by MLAs loyal to him in Rajasthan. The three-time Rajasthan chief minister described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of events in the state.

5. Rajasthan party leader Mahesh Joshi said Gehlot has set an example by apologising to Sonia Gandhi.

6. Gehlot's bete noire Sachin Pilot visited the Congress president's residence late evening and held discussions.

7. The Congress also issued an advisory warning of strict disciplinary action against leaders making public statements on internal matters of the party and against other party functionaries.

8. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told reporters that the Congress president would take a decision on who would be the chief minister of Rajasthan in a day or two.

9. Shashi Tharoor has announced that he will submit his nomination for the post at 12.15pm on Friday.

10. The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
congress manish tewari sonia gandhi rajasthan digvijaya singh shashi tharoor + 4 more
congress manish tewari sonia gandhi rajasthan digvijaya singh shashi tharoor + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out