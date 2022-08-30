G-23 goes into huddle ahead of election for Congress president’s post
Mumbai: The group of dissenters within the Congress, also called the G-23, is eager to force a contest in the crucial elections for the position of the Congress president due in October. On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) approved the schedule for the election of the next All India Congress Committee (AICC) president.
Accordingly, the notification for the election will be issued on 22 September and the polling will take place on 17 October. In case of a contest, the votes will be counted and the results declared on 19 October. The remaining members of the G-23 are expected to meet soon in New Delhi and decide on contesting the election.
“We will see if this is a real election or a sham poll,” a G-23 member told HT seeking anonymity. “First, we will go through the voters’ list. There is no meaning (in fighting an election) if it is staged (by choosing a certain set of voters)… but the nomination culture or the yes-men culture must go,” he added.
The group of 23 dissenters, which includes former union ministers, chief ministers and incumbent MPs, had written to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 calling for an extensive overhaul of the organization.
Incidentally, in the CWC, former union minister Anand Sharma, who is part of the G-23, had raised the issue of the electoral rolls and the process of elections at the lower level in the party organization. While a section of the party is pitching for senior leader Rahul Gandhi to again take over the reins of the Congress, there are chances that the first family of the Congress may choose a loyalist to stand in for them.
“Two years ago, we had written to the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) seeking internal democracy. Hence, we welcome this decision. Internal democracy is a sign of liveliness within the party. The party has been facing a string of defeats. Due to lack of internal polls, nominated office bearers at all levels have been taking decisions,” said former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who is also a prominent member of the group of change seekers.
Chavan has earlier said that the new president “must not be a puppet” but “one elected by Congressmen, with an elected parliamentary board, working committee and election committee to assist (him or her).” This, he added, would ensure consultative decision-making.
The G-23 member quoted earlier said that they would decide on forcing a contest based on the composition of the electoral college and the candidate who is put up by the party’s high command. He added that the group—which has now dwindled after the exits of Kapil Sibal, Jitin Prasada, Yoganand Shastri and last week, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, who left after writing a stinging letter against Rahul Gandhi—was likely to meet soon in New Delhi to decide on the strategy.
“It is important that elections must take place not just for the post of the Congress president, but to all posts. Not just the president, but the other posts lower down in the party hierarchy are also important,” the G-23 member said. “What is wrong in a contest? This is a democracy,” he asserted.
The last time the election for the position of the Congress president was held in 2000, when senior leader Jitendra Prasada had unsuccessfully fought against Sonia Gandhi. Earlier in 1997, Sitaram Kesri had trounced incumbent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and the late Rajesh Pilot to assume command of the Grand Old Party.
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office
A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer inside the municipal corporation's office in Sector 17. Both XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon and SDO Anuj Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified. Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”
Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Giani Ranjit Singh's tenure has also remained controversial. Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.
Chandigarh | Assistant professor, friend awarded 20-year RI for raping minor
The district court sentenced a Kurukshetra University assistant professor and his friend to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenager, who was preparing for the pre-medical entrance examination at a coaching centre in Sector 36 on Monday. Those convicted are Gaurav Kamboj, 29, of Karnal, who worked as an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University, and Sai Kayan, alias Aarman, 21, of Sector 19, Chandigarh, who was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree.
Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora
The Punjab government will bring a comprehensive real estate policy to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, said minister for housing and urban development Aman Arora on Monday. Arora was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.
