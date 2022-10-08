Home / India News / Gambia deaths: Expert dismisses fears about Indian cough syrups

Gambia deaths: Expert dismisses fears about Indian cough syrups

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 02:03 PM IST

Gambia alleged that kidney injuries linked to India-made paracetamol syrup caused 66 child deaths in the past three months.

Gambia President Adama Barrow on Friday said that the situation is presently under control with only two diagnoses in the last two weeks.(HT_PRINT)
Gambia President Adama Barrow on Friday said that the situation is presently under control with only two diagnoses in the last two weeks.(HT_PRINT)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The vice president of the Standing National Committee on Medicines & Health Care Products, Dr YK Gupta, on Saturday dismissed the fears about the cough syrups by Maiden Pharmaceuticals company that allegedly resulted in the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia and said that that the licence for the drug was for export only, adding that Indian cough syrups “don't have this possibility".

“Medicines produced in India now are known for their quality in the international market, it's wrong to question the quality of Indian medicines because of one incident. Our regulatory body is strong and we have zero tolerance for such things,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that even though the first death related to the incident was reported in July, WHO informed the regulator in India only on September 29, adding that the government is yet to receive a complete causality assessment. He also said that out of 23 samples tested, 4 were found to contain toxic chemicals diethylene glycol/ethylene glycol and said “missing links must be probed.”

Also Read | Gambia deaths: Experts question safety norms after WHO alarm

Gambia alleged that kidney injuries linked to India-made paracetamol syrup caused 66 child deaths in the past three months. Its President Adama Barrow on Friday said that the situation is presently under control with only two diagnoses in the last two weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a medical product alert on Wednesday over four medicines Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup – made by the Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals, labelling them as “substandard medical products."

Following the alert, the Union health ministry issued a statement saying an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
world health organization drugs controller general of india haryana + 1 more
world health organization drugs controller general of india haryana

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out