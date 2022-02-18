Gas leak kills two at Bengal’s Durgapur Steel Plant run by SAIL

Two workers were killed in a gas leak at Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Friday morning, officials said. Three more were undergoing treatment at two hospitals.

DSP is one of the oldest plants run by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). It produces around 2.2 million tonnes of crude steel every year.

The accident happened during repair work at one of the furnaces. The injured workers were initially rushed to the plant’s own hospital. They were later shifted to two bigger hospitals where two workers died, Durgapur police officials said.

DSP authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Set up in the 1950s, DSP was the pioneer in manufacturing and supply of forged railway wheels and axles. It started production in 1959 with an initial crude steel capacity of one million metric tonnes.

The DSP township is spread across 36 square km. It has more than 25,000 residential quarters, schools, a hospital and a sports stadium.

