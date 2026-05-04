Gaurav Gogoi enters Jorhat contest as Congress eyes comeback in 2026 Assam Polls

Gaurav Gogoi is the chief of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and a Member of Parliament from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. Gogoi has been the Member of Parliament thrice in succession, having been elected to the Lok Sabha first from Kaliabor in 2014, then again in 2019, and finally from Jorhat in 2024. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi shows his ink-marked finger after he casts his vote for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 (@GauravGogoiAsm)

Background Born in Delhi, Gaurav Gogoi is the son of Tarun Gogoi, who served as Assam’s longest-serving Chief Minister from 2001 to 2016, leading the Indian National Congress to three consecutive assembly election victories. He completed his B.Tech from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and later pursued a Master’s degree in Public Administration from New York University.

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Before entering politics, Gaurav Gogoi was actively involved in social development and public administration. He spent time working in rural India on development initiatives through nonprofit organisations and, after completing his studies at New York University, continued in the public sector for nearly a decade before moving into electoral politics in 2014.

What Happened in Previous Elections? In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gaurav Gogoi secured a strong victory from the Jorhat constituency, defeating sitting BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi by a margin of over 1.4 lakh votes and polling more than 7.5 lakh votes. The result marked a significant performance for the Congress in Assam and reinforced Gogoi’s position as a key leader in the state.

In 2025, he was appointed president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, taking on the task of rebuilding the party’s presence at the grassroots level.

Beyond electoral politics, Gogoi has been an active parliamentarian, serving on key standing committees such as Defence, Railways, and Finance. He has also been vocal on major legislative issues, including opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, citing its impact on Assam.

For the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Gaurav Gogoi is contesting from the Jorhat constituency, where he faces BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami, a two-time MLA who won the seat in 2016 and 2021. The election is being closely watched, with the Congress projecting Gogoi as its chief ministerial candidate in a bid to make a comeback, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking another term. Polling was held on April 9 across all 126 constituencies, with the state recording a voter turnout of around 85.5%.