Assam elections 2026: The Gaurav Gogoi gamble vs the Himanta Biswa Sarma stronghold in Jorhat

The ballot papers in Assam’s Jorhat list Hitendra Nath Goswami and Gaurav Gogoi, but the actual battle is being fought by two different men. This Assembly constituency in the north-eastern state has become the primary theatre for a proxy war between chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress opposition leader. Congress opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi takes on Himanta Sarma's BJP stronghold in Jorhat. (ANI/PTI)

While the high-turnout polls on April 9 are now sealed in boxes, the result on May 4 will determine which leader's vision for Assam has truly captured the public’s trust.

Jorhat Assembly elections 2026: Candidates For the ruling BJP, the choice was Hitendra Nath Goswami, a former Assam Assembly speaker known for his modest lifestyle. Living in his ancestral home, Goswami was projected by the chief minister as the "common man" candidate.

On the other side, the Congress took a high-stakes gamble by fielding its state president and sitting MP, Gaurav Gogoi. Son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, he is contesting his first Assembly election.

Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi rivalry While the candidates campaigned, the storyline was driven by the rivalry between Sarma and Gogoi.

Sarma has spent years consolidating the BJP’s hold through development projects and frequent visits to Jorhat.

Gogoi, meanwhile, is fighting to reclaim his party’s lost territory and prove that the Congress can still challenge the BJP's organisational machine.

Jorhat: A BJP stronghold under strain Jorhat has been a BJP stronghold since 2016, with Goswami winning two consecutive terms. That said, recent electoral trends suggest the political ground is shifting in the constituency.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Goswami won by a margin of roughly 6,500 votes, but in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, this same segment saw a swing, with Gaurav Gogoi leading by over 12,000 votes.

The April 9 polling recorded an estimated 85% turnout, an unusually high voter participation.

BJP vs Congress: Factors at play The Congress entered the race buoyed by Gogoi’s previous parliamentary success and an alliance with regional parties like the Assam Jatiya Parishad. They focused their campaign on anti-incumbency and corruption allegations.

The BJP countered with its vast grassroots network and the influence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They put focus on their welfare schemes and criticised the Congress for its shifting voter base. The recent delimitation of the constituency also placed more power in the hands of the 1.48 lakh voters, the majority of whom are women.