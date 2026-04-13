‘Himanta Biswa Sarma most corrupt’: Rahul Gandhi seeks probe into allegations levelled on Assam's CM wife

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that the party stands with party leader Pawan Khera in the case against him after he accused Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma of holding multiple passports. Rahul Gandhi has called Himanta Biswa Sarma as most corrupt leader in the country. (ANI/PTI)

In an X post, Rahul Gandhi called Himanta Biswa Sarma the "most corrupt" CM in the country and demanded a probe into allegations levelled by Congress.

"The present CM of Assam is the most corrupt in the country. He will not escape the law. His abuse of state power to harass his political opponents and critics is against the Constitution. The questions that are being raised have to be probed. Transparency, accountability of power and the rule of law are the basis of our Constitutional values. The Congress Party stands with Pawan Khera. We will not be intimidated," Gandhi wrote on X.

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The Congress MP's remarks came after Assam Police approached the Supreme Court against Telangana High Court's decision to grant transit anticipatory bail for a period of one week from April 10, subject to the conditions.

According to the bail order, Pawan Khera has to approach the competent jurisdictional Court in Assam and seek appropriate relief in accordance with the law.