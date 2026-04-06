‘Your wife has bank links in Pakistan’: Himanta Sarma’s wife to Gaurav Gogoi amid passport, Dubai links row

Turning the spotlight back to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Sharma added, “Can you disclose whether your wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan? And will you make those details public?”

“I’ll save you the suspense and answer these laughable questions myself,” she wrote on X. “Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India,” Sharma said on X on Monday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife has come out strongly against Congress allegations about holding foreign passports and assets . Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has called the Opposition's claims “laughable” as the political row intensifies ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections later this week.

Her remarks come amid earlier claims by chief minister Sarma, who alleged that Gogoi’s wife had “several” bank accounts in Pakistan. Some of them were still active, he claimed. Gogoi denied these allegations at the time, calling them politically motivated.

Pawan Khera’s claims against Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi alleged on Sunday that Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan held passports from the UAE, Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda, and owned properties in Dubai. They also claimed she had links to a company in the US state of Wyoming and has undisclosed foreign assets not mentioned in election filings.

“Does the wife of Himanta Sarma hold a Golden visa for Dubai?” Gaurav Gogoi wrote on X. “Is the Golden visa on an Indian passport?”

Responding sharply, Riniki Sharma accused Gogoi of shifting his claims within 24 hours: from alleging a “golden visa on an Egyptian passport” to later referring to an Indian passport.

What Assam CM Himanta Sarma said Himanta Biswa Sarma said his wife has filed a police complaint against Pawan Khera over the allegations and warned of strict legal action. He said they were seeking “life imprisonment.”

The chief minister also alleged that the documents cited by the Congress were fabricated using data from a Facebook group named “Pakistanis in Ajman.”

Refuting the claims, Sarma said documents suggesting his family set up a ₹52,000 crore company in Wyoming were fake. To show how easy it is to create such records, he said a similar company was registered overnight in the names of Gaurav Gogoi and his wife.

“On Sunday night, we also registered a fake LLC in the same state in their names. It can be done by anyone by paying just $199 (around ₹20,000). This shows how easily such documents can be generated,” Sarma said at a press conference.

He pointed out inconsistencies, saying Congress documents mentioned a company meeting in 2025, but official Wyoming records show it was registered only two days ago.

He also dismissed the passport claims. The chief minister alleged the UAE document was based on a lost passport, the Egyptian one belonged to someone else, and the Antigua and Barbuda passport had clear errors.