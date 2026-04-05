BJP, Assam CM hit back after Congress alleges Himanta's wife holds three passports, vows legal action

A political storm has erupted in Assam ahead of the assembly elections, with the BJP and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly rejecting Congress allegations about the CM's wife holding foreign passports and overseas assets. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma threatened legal action against Congress' Pawan Khera for defamation. The BJP has called the claims “fabricated” and vowed legal action against Congress leader Pawan Khera. The controversy erupted after Pawan Khera alleged at a press conference that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, holds passports from the UAE, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt, PTI reported. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi dismissed the Congress claims, pointing to what he described as glaring inconsistencies in the documents being circulated. “The documents released contain multiple glaring errors. The surname is wrongly written as 'Sharma' instead of 'Sarma' for Himanta Biswa Sarma. The photo appears sourced from public domain images. Nationality is shown as Egyptian while the passport is from Antigua and Barbuda... All of this clearly indicates that these are fabricated and misleading documents, seemingly created in frustration and desperation ahead of elections in the state,” Trivedi said.

Congress alleges multiple passports, undisclosed assets Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns two properties in Dubai that were not disclosed in Sarma’s election affidavit and alleged links to a company in Wyoming, USA. “Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of the Assam Chief Minister, holds three passports,” Khera said, while questioning whether there was concealment of information in poll filings. He further alleged, “Are they making preparations to flee the country in the event of an electoral defeat?” Sarma rejects charges, alleges ‘digital manipulation’ Responding sharply, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma “categorically rejected” the allegations, calling them “malicious” and “politically motivated lies”, as per PTI. “These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam,” Sarma said. He also flagged what he called “serious discrepancies” in the documents, stating they indicated “a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation”. Listing inconsistencies, Sarma said the documents had spelling errors, mismatched passport numbers and expiry dates, and even invalid QR codes. “Busting Congress' propaganda – serious discrepancies exposed. The documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation,” he said in a post on X.