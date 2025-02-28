Congress top leadership holds key meeting ahead of 2026 Assam assembly elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi held extensive meetings with Assam Congress leaders in Delhi on Thursday to discuss the party’s strategy for the 2026 Assam assembly elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal with party leaders from Assam in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo from X)

The 2.5-hour long meeting, held at the party’s Indira Bhawan headquarters, was attended by senior leaders, including AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh.

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi spoke to the leadership of every state going to polls next year. They listened to us and instructed us to move forward. If we have to save democracy in Assam, the corrupt BJP government there must be uprooted,” Gogoi told HT after the meeting. “Everyone knows that there is an atmosphere of unrest in society. The Lanka of corruption that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has established has to be destroyed.”

Gogoi also indicated that the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate was not discussed during the meeting.

Kharge later took to X and said, “In a year, the people of Assam shall discard the politics of corruption, division and vendetta. 3.5 crore people of Assam look towards the Congress to usher in this change. No amount of select-media driven propaganda can shake their resolve for transformation. We chaired an important meeting of @INCAssam leaders at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, today.”

The Congress leadership is focused on uniting party members to challenge the BJP government in Assam as party leaders presented evidence of alleged corruption under Sarma.

“We have resolved that we will all unite and oust the BJP government from Assam in the upcoming elections. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt chief minister of the country, and we have placed all the evidence related to the corruption of the chief minister before the top leadership,” Borah said, adding that party leaders will take these findings to the public during the election campaign.

Regarding potential opposition alliances, the Assam in-charge said the state leadership will first decide which seats might require an alliance, and then the top leadership will decide on it. “The Chief Minister of Assam is selling the state, doing mafiagiri and running a syndicate, due to which the people of Assam are suffering a lot,” he said.

Commenting on reports of changes in the Congress leadership in Assam, Singh said, “This is misinformation being spread by the Assam BJP. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP are scared.”

The Congress leadership plans to organise rallies led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Assam in the run-up to the elections.