Gem chairman Veeramani booked in 6th Pocso case over abuse of minor girls

One more case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, against Gem Group of Companies chairman R Veeramani, taking the total number of cases against him to six, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident said on Sunday.

Police said the cases were registered based on complaints received from two more victims. (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the cases were registered based on complaints received from two more victims.

Veeramani, along with his aides Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan, and former employee Kailash alias Ganesan, was arrested in the case. Investigators booked him after recovering a pen drive containing videos that allegedly showed him sexually abusing minor girls.

Also Read:R Veeramani booked under Goondas Act as fourth case lodged against him, says Crime Branch

Veeramani, Shanthi and Simhan were arrested on August 29, 2026. Ganesan was arrested later, on September 22, for allegedly possessing a video of Veeramani committing a sexual offence and failing to report it to the police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On October 5, police said that during the investigation, vehicle drivers (of Veeramani)—Lazar, Parthiban and Babu—who were also involved in procuring the minor girls and aided Veeramani in the crime were arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 5, police said that during the investigation, vehicle drivers (of Veeramani)—Lazar, Parthiban and Babu—who were also involved in procuring the minor girls and aided Veeramani in the crime were arrested. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In total, Veeramani and his aides were booked under five cases so far.

A sixth case under the incident said in an official release on Sunday that a sixth case under the POCSO Act, 2012, was registered on Saturday.

Also Read:Tamil Nadu’s central crime branch charges industrialist Veeramani with abetment to suicide in Pocso case

Police said action has been initiated regarding sexual crimes inflicted by Veeramani upon 10 minor girls.

Meanwhile, the Police conducted searches at Veeramani’s residences and recovered some documents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Currently, all the arrested are lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, near Chennai.