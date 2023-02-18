George Soros aide walked in Bharat Jodo, joined anti-CAA protests: BJP

The row over US billionaire George Soros's 'democratic revival' comment in the context of the Adani row refuses to die down with the BJP linking the Congress with George Soros. Congress has distanced itself from the comment but now BJ leaders shared photos of Salil Shetty walking with Rahul Gandhi in the Bhyarat Jodo Yatra. Salil is the global vice president of Open Society Foundations, backed by George Soros. Read | ‘Old, rich, and dangerous’: Jaishankar takes on George Soros for remarks on Modi

BJP leaders like Gaurav Bhatia and Shehzad Poonawalla shared the photo of Salil Shetty walking with Rahul Gandhi and questioned the Congress's 'rishta' with George Soros. Salil was involved in the anti-CAA protests and had batted for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it has been claimed digging out his old tweets. Read | Centre, Congress slam George Soros in unison over ‘revival of democracy’ remark

Congress leader Chidambaram on Saturday said he did not agree with what George Soros said but to label his remarks as an "attempt to topple the democratically elected government in India" is not acceptable.

"The people of India will determine who will be in and who will be out of the government of India. I did not know that the Modi government was so feeble that it can be toppled by the stray statement of a 92-year-old rich foreign national," Chidambaram said.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar commented on George Soros on Saturday as he termed him as "old, rich, opinionated and dangerous". "He is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous because what happens is when such people and such views and such organisations - they actually invest resources in shaping narratives," Jaishankar said.

People from various walks joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Salil Shetty who is the VP of Open Society Foundation too joined the march bringing the Congress under scrutiny. Before Open Society Foundation, Shetty was the secretary general of Amnesty International.

Open Society Foundations is a grantmaking network founded and chaired by George Soros.

