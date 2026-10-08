‘Get out of film mode’: Stalin demands Vijay take action after 5-year-old girl raped by migrant worker in Tamil Nadu

A 26-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh in north Chennai’s Thiruvottiyur, police said on Wednesday.

A few other migrant workers were detained for allegedly trying to help the accused escape custody. (Subhash Sharma/ HT Photo/ Representational)

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The accused was identified as Rahul. Police said the sexual assault came to light after a medical examination that took place after the girl was taken to hospital after complaining of difficulty in urinating.

The accused lived in a nearby locality, said police. He was charged under the Pocso Act.

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A few other migrant workers were detained for allegedly trying to help the accused escape custody on Wednesday, added officers. Another senior officer disputed media reports that the girl was gang-raped.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a political row. Stalin alleges Tamil Nadu ‘soaked in blood’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a political row. Stalin alleges Tamil Nadu ‘soaked in blood’ {{/usCountry}}

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“The Tamil Nadu police must arrest all those involved in the case and take necessary steps to secure the maximum punishment, including death penalty for the heinous crime,” said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) chief Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

He alleged that the accused took advantage of the parents’ absence due to work to commit the sexual assault.

Alleging deteriorating law and order in the state, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday alleged that Tamil Nadu is “soaked in blood” and that people do not have safety.

He demanded that chief minister C Joseph Vijay must ease himself out of “film shooting mode” and act.

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In a statement, he asked if the ‘Singappen’ special force personnel, who “show interest in filming reels will not devote themselves to ensuring women’s safety.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed shock over the incident. In a statement, she said, “apart from creating special task force (Singappen Special Task Force) what steps this government has taken to prevent violence against children and women?

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“In addition to providing the affected child with appropriate medical and legal assistance, the government must ensure that she receives justice and that the perpetrators face strict punishment as per the law”, she said.