Global tech company Logitech begins product manufacturing in India

Global technology company Logitech has announced that local manufacturing has commenced in India, with a production facility in Manesar now joining its existing research and development (R&D) and software and hardware development presence in Chennai. This aligns with the company’s mission to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Local manufacturing will encompass Logitech’s product portfolio, including personal workspace solutions.

Global technology company Logitech has announced that local manufacturing has commenced in India (Reuters)

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Sree Chenincherry, chief supply chain operations officer at Logitech, said this was the first step towards more extensive manufacturing in India, starting with an assembly line operated by a partner that will scale up to the localisation of components and parts once operations stabilise. He said the facility would progress in stages, prioritising local sourcing of components, followed by exports from India. The capabilities of its partners, he added, would provide the foundation for expanding the manufacturing scope at the Manesar facility.

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“India is a strategically important market for Logitech. Establishing our first local Indian manufacturing footprint brings us one step closer to our Indian customers. We already have a significant presence here across R&D, channel and marketing support. Local assembly and production allow us to enhance operational agility, reduce turnaround times, build supply chain resilience and react faster to the rapidly evolving needs of businesses and everyday users in India,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Logitech will begin manufacturing in India with its highest-volume products, including keyboards across devices and webcams, among others. However, the company does not foresee any significant pricing changes for products sold in India for now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Logitech will begin manufacturing in India with its highest-volume products, including keyboards across devices and webcams, among others. However, the company does not foresee any significant pricing changes for products sold in India for now. {{/usCountry}}

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Delphine Donné, vice-president and general manager of Personal Work Solutions at Logitech, said that irrespective of the country in which a product is developed or the market it is developed for, high quality standards remain non-negotiable for the company. She said the new manufacturing facility in India had been designed to meet the same standards.

“India plays an important dual role for Logitech globally. It is a fast-growing market for personal work solutions and our Global Capability Center in Chennai supports the development of our design-led, software and AI-enabled hardware. Commencing local manufacturing underscores our commitment to the market and our customers here,” she said.

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Logitech declined to name its manufacturing partners, citing contractual obligations. However, the company said this was a new partnership.