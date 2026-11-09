3-year-old raped inside abandoned building in Goa, police launch manhunt to nab the accused

The Goa Police have launched a manhunt in connection with the alleged rape of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was found injured inside an abandoned building in Mapusa, North Goa, on Sunday night.
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Eyewitnesses told local news channels that the girl had allegedly been left unattended by her father, who they described as alcoholic. The suspect is believed to have approached the child on the pretext of helping her find her father before taking her to the abandoned building.
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The minor, who comes from a financially disadvantaged family, was found injured at the site. A medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, following which the police registered a case of kidnapping and sexual assault against an unidentified person. Police have also rounded up some suspects in connection with the case.
"About 40 staff are on the lookout. Some suspects have been rounded up. We have some clues, so we are hopeful that they lead to positive results. Interrogations are on. The victim is stable. We are doing our job,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said.
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The incident came to light after a motorcycle taxi operator reportedly heard the child crying inside the building. When he called out to her, she emerged from the building, according to eyewitness accounts.
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The incident came to light after a motorcycle taxi operator reportedly heard the child crying inside the building. When he called out to her, she emerged from the building, according to eyewitness accounts.
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The Congress party organised a march to the police station to condemn the incident and accuse the government of failing to ensure women's and children's safety.
“This is not the first time this has happened and won't be the last. We cannot say that this incident has opened the eyes of the government. Multiple complaints have been filed, but no action has been forthcoming,” state Mahila Congress president Pratiksha Khalap said.
Gerard de Souza is a Special Correspondent based in Goa and has been reporting on and about issues concerning the state and the wider western coast of India for over 18 years. His wide range of stories covers politics, crime, environment and tourism-related concerns emerging from India’s smallest state. Born and brought up in Goa, he has a deep understanding of the former Portuguese enclave’s evolution from a laidback collection of idyllic villages that first drew flower power generation of counter culture enthusiasts to its shores to one that has become synonymous in Indian popular culture with an aspirational holiday, seeing the best (and worst) that holidayers have to offer. He also keenly follows criminal trials. Most notably, he covered the trial surrounding the killing of Scarlett Keeling, a British teenager found dead on Anjuna beach, and that of Danielle McLaughlin similarly killed in south Goa, among others. He authored the book ‘Crimes of Passion: When Desire Turns Deadly,’ chronicling cases of romance turning to rage and murder. A graduate of Goa University, he learnt the trade on the job and has experience on both the reporting and editorial sides of the profession. When not sniffing around for a worthy headline, he likes to spend time outdoors to help ensure his heart is always in the right place.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/3-year-old raped inside abandoned building in Goa, police launch manhunt to nab the accused
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