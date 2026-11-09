3-year-old raped inside abandoned building in Goa, police launch manhunt to nab the accused

The Goa Police have launched a manhunt in connection with the alleged rape of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was found injured inside an abandoned building in Mapusa, North Goa, on Sunday night.

The incident came to light after a motorcycle taxi operator reportedly heard the child crying inside the building. (Photo for representation) (HT_PRINT)

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Eyewitnesses told local news channels that the girl had allegedly been left unattended by her father, who they described as alcoholic. The suspect is believed to have approached the child on the pretext of helping her find her father before taking her to the abandoned building.

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The minor, who comes from a financially disadvantaged family, was found injured at the site. A medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, following which the police registered a case of kidnapping and sexual assault against an unidentified person. Police have also rounded up some suspects in connection with the case.

"About 40 staff are on the lookout. Some suspects have been rounded up. We have some clues, so we are hopeful that they lead to positive results. Interrogations are on. The victim is stable. We are doing our job,” North Goa Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident came to light after a motorcycle taxi operator reportedly heard the child crying inside the building. When he called out to her, she emerged from the building, according to eyewitness accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident came to light after a motorcycle taxi operator reportedly heard the child crying inside the building. When he called out to her, she emerged from the building, according to eyewitness accounts. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress party organised a march to the police station to condemn the incident and accuse the government of failing to ensure women's and children's safety.

“This is not the first time this has happened and won't be the last. We cannot say that this incident has opened the eyes of the government. Multiple complaints have been filed, but no action has been forthcoming,” state Mahila Congress president Pratiksha Khalap said.