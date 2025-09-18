Goa activist assaulted by six people in Panaji outskirts; CM assures swift action

Panaji: An activist was allegedly assaulted at Caranzalem on the outskirts of Panaji in Goa by a group of six people, police said. The assault on an activist is being investigated under the overall supervision of the inspector general of police, Director general of police (DGP) Alok Kumar said. (Representative photo)

The victim, Rama Kankonkar, an activist who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 state assembly elections alleged that the attackers punched and thrashed him, smeared cow dung on his face, and flung him onto the road near a children’s park.

Director general of police (DGP) Alok Kumar said, “The assault on an activist is being investigated under the overall supervision of the inspector general of police. Swift and strict action will be taken.”

Chief minister Pramod Sawant said, “I have instructed the police to arrest those involved as soon as possible.”

The public attack on Kankonkar prompted political parties to accuse the government of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Leader of opposition Yuri Alemao said, “I strongly condemn the attack on activist Rama Kankonkar. The perpetrators of this cowardly act must be apprehended and brought to justice. Goa is witnessing a disturbing trend of ‘goondagiri,’ where individuals who speak out against wrongdoing are targeted. We cannot tolerate such incidents that silence whistle-blowers and undermine the voice of dissent.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Michael Lobo described the attack as “not just an assault on an individual, but an attempt to silence every Goan who dares to raise their voice against injustice.”