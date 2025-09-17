Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
YouTuber arrested for video, made false claim about Goa’s ‘haunted airport’: Cop

ByGerard de Souza
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 09:41 pm IST

SP (Crime) Rahul Gupta said Akshay Vashisht was brought from Delhi to Mopa Airport police station and placed under arrest on Wednesday evening

PANAJI: A Delhi-based YouTuber has been arrested by the Mopa Airport police for putting out a video clip that allegedly made false claims about Goa’s second airport, which started operations in 2023.

Police said Akshay Vashisht, who puts out content on social media platforms on paranormal experiences and horror stories, had recently put out a video on ‘Goa ka Haunted Airport’. (Youtube/ Akshay Vashisht)
The arrest was made on Wednesday, two days after a first information report (FIR) was registered on September 15 by Goa Police’s Social Media Monitoring Cell under section 353(2) (statements through public mischief) read with section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Superintendent of police (Crime) Rahul Gupta said a team attached to Mopa Airport police station traced the accused person, identified as Akshay Vashisht, at Dwarka. “He was brought to Mopa Airport Police Station for further investigation and placed under arrest this evening,” Gupta said.

“One mobile, one laptop and one camera were recovered from the accused,” he added.

Police said Akshay Vashisht, who puts out content on social media platforms on paranormal experiences and horror stories, had recently put out a video on ‘Goa ka Haunted Airport’.

Police said the video published “false information regarding Manohar International Airport Mopa containing false, malicious and superstitious allegations in a manner that is capable of creating fear and public alarm with intent to promote their channel.”

His YouTube channels, Akshay Vashisht Horror and Akshay Vashisht Horror Show, claim to showcase “real horror stories and case studies.”

To be sure, the YouTuber is not the first to claim that the airport, which was formally inaugurated in 2022, may be haunted. In 2024, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai had alluded to the swirling rumours about the airport and asked in the state assembly why locals did not work at the airport after 10:30pm.

The airport is currently operational 24 hours, and receives flights throughout the day and night.

