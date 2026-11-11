Bihar man held for raping 4-year-old in Canacona, Karnataka man arrested in Mapusa case: Goa police

Goa police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in South Goa’s Canacona on Tuesday night, while a Karnataka man accused of raping a three-year-old girl in North Goa’s Mapusa town on Diwali eve was held from Panaji on Wednesday.
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The second case was reported in Goa’s Canacona, where the parents of a four-year-old girl accused their neighbour of raping their daughter. The suspect, identified as Hussain Shaikh, a welder originally from Bihar, was arrested following a complaint.
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A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Goa Children’s Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a police officer said.
The officer added that Shaikh, who was known to the minor’s family, allegedly took the girl to his room and raped her on Tuesday.
Goa Police have also tracked down Pundalik Gadge, accused of allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Mapusa, to Panaji on Wednesday morning.
The minor, who comes from a financially disadvantaged family, was found injured inside an abandoned building. The incident came to light after a motorcycle taxi operator reportedly heard the child crying inside the building.
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Gadge, a native of Dharwad in north Karnataka, worked as a daily wager and lived on the same street as the survivor.
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Gadge, a native of Dharwad in north Karnataka, worked as a daily wager and lived on the same street as the survivor.
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“Gadge, after committing the crime, walked to Panjim, a distance of 14 kms away. He left his bag at the scene of the offence and we have also recovered the girl’s frock and a chaddar. We will be presenting them as proof in the case,” North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Gupta said.
Gerard de Souza is a Special Correspondent based in Goa and has been reporting on and about issues concerning the state and the wider western coast of India for over 18 years. His wide range of stories covers politics, crime, environment and tourism-related concerns emerging from India’s smallest state. Born and brought up in Goa, he has a deep understanding of the former Portuguese enclave’s evolution from a laidback collection of idyllic villages that first drew flower power generation of counter culture enthusiasts to its shores to one that has become synonymous in Indian popular culture with an aspirational holiday, seeing the best (and worst) that holidayers have to offer. He also keenly follows criminal trials. Most notably, he covered the trial surrounding the killing of Scarlett Keeling, a British teenager found dead on Anjuna beach, and that of Danielle McLaughlin similarly killed in south Goa, among others. He authored the book ‘Crimes of Passion: When Desire Turns Deadly,’ chronicling cases of romance turning to rage and murder. A graduate of Goa University, he learnt the trade on the job and has experience on both the reporting and editorial sides of the profession. When not sniffing around for a worthy headline, he likes to spend time outdoors to help ensure his heart is always in the right place.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Bihar man held for raping 4-year-old in Canacona, Karnataka man arrested in Mapusa case: Goa police
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