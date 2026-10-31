Panaji, Goa police and the state tourism department have stepped up coordination with hospitality establishments to strengthen tourist safety, prevent online booking fraud and ensure regulatory compliance ahead of Diwali and the peak winter tourism season, officials said on Saturday.

Goa cops, tourism dept jointly step up safety measures ahead of Diwali, winter holidays

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The measures were discussed at a stakeholder meeting chaired by Director General of Police Alok Kumar on Friday, where representatives of hotels, restaurants, clubs and other hospitality establishments were sensitised about their responsibilities in maintaining a safe environment for tourists and residents, they added.

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Kumar said the safety and security of every individual in Goa, including visitors, remained a priority for the police.

"With the state entering its peak tourism season, police preparedness is being strengthened through coordination with the Tourism Department and hospitality stakeholders," he said.

Security cannot be the responsibility of law enforcement agencies alone, and hotels, restaurants, clubs and other tourism businesses had an equally important role in maintaining safety infrastructure and ensuring responsible conduct among their employees, the DGP said.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting focused on the installation and maintenance of CCTV systems, keeping entry and exit points unobstructed, compliance with fire safety regulations, responsible conduct by staff and security personnel, and adherence to prescribed noise limits, an official statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting focused on the installation and maintenance of CCTV systems, keeping entry and exit points unobstructed, compliance with fire safety regulations, responsible conduct by staff and security personnel, and adherence to prescribed noise limits, an official statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Hospitality stakeholders were urged to remain vigilant against unlawful activities, report suspicious incidents promptly and extend cooperation to enforcement agencies. Special emphasis was laid on preventing online hotel-booking fraud, with establishments told to remain alert to fraudulent booking practices and assist authorities in addressing complaints," it said.

The tourism department also stressed that visitor safety and confidence were integral to Goa's tourism experience, urging establishments to maintain high standards of service, safety and professionalism while complying with applicable regulations.

Goa will also host the sixth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa on November 1 at Miramar, with over 2,000 triathletes from 30 countries expected to participate. The international endurance event, featuring swimming, cycling and running segments, is expected to further highlight the state's appeal as a destination for sporting events and sports tourism.

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Authorities said coordinated efforts among the police, government departments, event organisers and other stakeholders were important for participant safety, crowd management and smooth conduct of such large-scale events.

"The state aims to strengthen visitor confidence and safeguard local communities through continued coordination between the tourism department, Goa police and the hospitality sector," the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.