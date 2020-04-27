Goa seeks lockdown extension, but wants economic activity resumed

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:50 IST

The Goa government has recommended to the Prime Minister that the lockdown should continue beyond May 3 even though economic activity within the state should be allowed to continue.

Amid demands that since Goa is a green zone, economic activity within the state can resume, Sawant said that there will be no further relaxations until May 3, but depending on the central government’s advice, a decision regarding opening up other sectors like public transport will be taken after that.

“We have sent our written representation. We are of the opinion that the lockdown should be extended, but economic activity within the state, should continue. This is especially important since our neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka are witnessing a rise in figures it is important that the lockdown continues,” Sawant said.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed some more relaxations, shops including non essential shops located outside municipal markets have opened in the state marking a significant resumption of economic activity in the state.

However, the hospitality, tourism sectors as well as public transport continued to remain shut making the full resumption some distance away.

“Depending on the central government guidelines that come for the lockdown 3.0 to be effective after May 3, we will decide on opening up sectors,” Sawant said.

Sawant also said that the people of the state will have to get used to practising social distancing for the better part of the next 12 months and possibly even more.

“People should get used to social distancing for the next one or two years,” Sawant said.

Sawant has however said that the state government has been talking to their counterparts from other states concerning the facilitating of transport arrangements for those migrant labourers who wish to return to their villages. Those locals who have been stranded in other places too will be allowed to return if they can make their own transport arrangements, Sawant said.

“We are talking to officials from other states” Sawant said.