Goa seeks WII help to study wildlife outside protected areas to reduce conflict

Panaji: The Goa forest department has written to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) for a “systematic study of all wildlife in areas outside protected areas” to reduce human-animal conflict. Goa’s conservator of forests (wildlife and ecotourism), Naveen Kumar, wrote to the Dehradun-based institute earlier this week. (Representative photo)

Aiming to assess wildlife in forest-adjacent areas mapped as conflict zones—along with existing animal corridors, vulnerability mapping for each species, potential threats, and mitigation measures—Goa’s conservator of forests (wildlife and ecotourism), Naveen Kumar, wrote to the Dehradun-based institute earlier this week.

At least four incidents of leopard attacks on pets, livestock, and a person were reported. Two weeks ago, a sloth bear attacked a farmer along the Goa-Karnataka border, injuring him. “This alarming situation demands for a systematic study of all wildlife in the areas outside protected area in the state of Goa. It is requested that the Wildlife Institute of India may facilitate the Goa forest department with the preparation of concept note including methodology in human-animal conflict resolution in Goa and the financial implications to be incurred for the same may be communicated at the earliest for moving forward in the larger interest of wildlife conservation,” Kumar said in his letter.

According to the forest department, Goa’s topography allows for high green cover across the state, which is why “wildlife is not only restricted to recorded forest areas, but it is predominantly present in all areas adjacent to forested landscape including human dominated ones and this pattern escalates the human-animal conflict reporting losses in both human life, property and wild animals.”

Also Read: Tigress and three cubs spotted in Mhadei wildlife sanctuary in Goa

The Goa forest department has already held preliminary discussions with Bilal Habib of the WII.

Goa’s wildlife has also seen significant reduction in habitat and territory due to development projects such as the Mopa airport and industrial estates. Unplanned development has further contributed to the erosion of green spaces.

A recent High Court order directed the Goa government to crack down on illegal constructions, which the bench said was responsible for a “wholesale change of the landscape.”

Also Read: Tigress and three cubs spotted in Mhadei wildlife sanctuary in Goa

“Goa has blessed us with a delightful nature which needs to be cared for and protected. The fragile ecosystem of Goa ought to be protected. We find that there are ample statutes in place which need to be strictly implemented in its letter and spirit to curb the menace of illegal construction … Open spaces are encroached upon. Paddy fields are being converted without any permission and in breach of the statutory provisions… Illegal constructions are also put in no development zones,” the Bombay High Court at Goa said.