Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.29 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024
Oct 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on October 24, 2024, is 30.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.29 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.93 °C and 31.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.29 °C and 33.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 25, 2024
|31.31 °C
|Light rain
|October 26, 2024
|31.25 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 27, 2024
|30.36 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|29.77 °C
|Light rain
|October 29, 2024
|30.46 °C
|Light rain
|October 30, 2024
|30.26 °C
|Light rain
|October 31, 2024
|29.86 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
