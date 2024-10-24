Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.29 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 25, 2024 31.31 °C Light rain October 26, 2024 31.25 °C Broken clouds October 27, 2024 30.36 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 29.77 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 30.46 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 30.26 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 29.86 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.45 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.98 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.32 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 24, 2024, is 30.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.29 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.93 °C and 31.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 23.29 °C and 33.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 71.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024

