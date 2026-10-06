'Good governance not about making headlines': Tukaram Mundhe after being dubbed 'rock star' by NYT

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has not only become a popular figure in India, but now has the attention of the world too, with a New York Times report dubbing him a “Rock Star”.

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra’s FDA commissioner on May 25 (File Photo/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“In India, a Food Safety Inspector Is a Rock Star,” read the NYT headline dated October 4, 2026.

“Diners Turn Safety Chief Into Food God In Indian City,” read the follow-up headline in the same newspaper.

Sharing clips of both, Mundhe said that “good governance is not about making headlines” but “about making a difference”.

“Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust. When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works,” he wrote in a post on X.

Also read: Ambedkar wanted no voter left out due to 'prejudice' or 'whim': The making of independent India's first electoral roll

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

This is not the first time Mundhe has found a feature in global media, and also not the first time he has responded to it.

Late last month on September 27, UK's BBC also reported on Mundhe and headlined the article “Why some Indian civil servants become heroes for doing their jobs”. The report also talked about other civil servants in India who found praise from the public for doing their jobs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: ‘Right-wing influencer’ Swatantra Bharadwaj granted bail in Jantar Mantar assault case

Mundhe shared the BBC article too and said that while people often celebrate the individual who makes a difference, the real goal should be to build institutions that make a difference every day.

“That is what leadership in public life should ultimately be about. Not power for its own sake. Not prominence. Not personal recognition. It’s about the public good,” Mundhe wrote on X.

“Leadership means having the integrity to do what is right, the courage to take difficult decisions, the fairness to apply the law without favour, and the humility to listen,” he added.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra’s FDA commissioner on May 25. Since then, the FDA has conducted raids across Maharashtra on wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers, and eateries. In the process, when serious violations were found, licences were suspended, samples were seized, and more such action was undertaken, as per a previous HT report.

The number of transfers he has seen surpass his years in the field -- 25 transfers in a 21-year career so far.