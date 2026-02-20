Google CEO Sundar Pichai says “Wow” after sipping Bharat GI Coffee at AI Summit | Watch

In the video, Pichai can be heard saying, “wow”.

Sharing the moment on X, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, “When @SundarPichai drops by for a sip, you know it’s truly worth it! The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026. Bharat GI Coffee Lounge, Bharat Mandapam (Hall 14, First Floor), 17–20 February.”

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, stopped by for a cup of Bharat GI Coffee at the Bharat GI Coffee Lounge during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where Indian GI Coffee emerged as a key highlight following the launch of ‘Bharat GI’, a national umbrella intellectual property initiative.

Also Read | Watch: Sundar Pichai, on a break at AI Summit, enjoys Malabar coffee Bharat GI's launch this week Earlier this week, Goyal announced the launch of Bharat GI on X, stating that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) introduced the brand to take India’s legacy products to a global audience. Positioned as “A World Exclusive,” the initiative aims to provide Geographical Indication (GI) products with stronger international recognition and premium positioning.

“Dear world, ready for a cup of something truly exclusive?” Goyal said in his post, emphasising that India’s GI products embody centuries of craftsmanship, community knowledge, and unique geography. He noted that the initiative begins with Indian GI Coffee, inviting global audiences to experience “Bharat through aroma, flavour, and authenticity.”

The India AI Impact Expo 2026, being held from February 16 to 21 alongside the Summit at Bharat Mandapam, is designed as a large-scale showcase of AI applications. The Expo spans 10 arenas across more than 70,000 square metres, bringing together global technology companies, startups, academic and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

The event features over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations organised around three thematic pillars — People, Planet, and Progress. It also includes participation from more than 600 startups presenting population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world environments.

Thirteen country pavilions highlight international collaboration, with representation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

Organisers expect the Expo to draw over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. More than 500 sessions with upwards of 3,250 speakers and panellists are scheduled, focusing on AI’s cross-sectoral impact and future pathways to ensure Artificial Intelligence benefits citizens globally.