Google year in search 2021: 'How to make oxygen at home' among most searched in India

Search engine giant Google has released its annual recap of 2021 and the results are as hilarious as one would expect. This year, the searches were mostly dominated by topics related to coronavirus (Covid-19) and how to register for the vaccine in India. Topics related to cryptocurrency such as 'How to buy dogecoin in India' and 'How to invest in Bitcoin' are also on the list.

The topic that topped the list was 'How to register for Covid vaccine'. This could be as India kicked off its vaccination drive against the viral disease in the country. The second most searched topic was 'how to download vaccination certificate.'

However, the most interesting thing users in India searched for was 'How to make oxygen at home.' People were also curious about learning ‘How to link PAN and Aadhaar.’

Here are the top 10 'How To' trends of 2021 in India:

1) How to register for Covid vaccine

2) How to download vaccination certificate

3) How to increase oxygen level

4) How to link PAN with AADHAAR

5) How to make oxygen at home

6) How to buy dogecoin in india

7) How to make banana bread

8) How to check IPO allotment status

9) How to invest in bitcoin

10) How to calculate percentage of marks

Every year, Google releases lists of the top searched trends of the year in various categories. The listing gives a peak into what Indians searched for the most throughout the year across news, sports, entertainment, and other categories.