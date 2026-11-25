The government has extended the complimentary train travel facility for recipients of Chakra series gallantry awards to all trains, including Vande Bharat, without changing their existing entitlements, officials said on Wednesday.

The facility now extends to all trains, including Vande Bharat, without any change in their existing entitlements. (Somanth Sen) more less

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The Army shared the update in a post on X.

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"Honouring valour, in a significant welfare initiative, the Ministry of Railways, in consultation with the Ministry of Defence, has enhanced the complimentary train travel facility for Chakra Series Awardees," it said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The facility now extends to all trains, including Vande Bharat, without any change in their existing entitlements," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The facility now extends to all trains, including Vande Bharat, without any change in their existing entitlements," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiative reflects a "shared commitment" to honouring the courage, sacrifice and service of the country's "yoddhas" and recognising their invaluable contribution to the nation, the Army said.

Also read: 9 Kirti Chakras, 13 posthumous medals among 78 gallantry awards approved by President Droupadi Murmu

The first three gallantry awards instituted by the government after Independence were the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra. They were instituted on January 26, 1950, with retrospective effect from August 15, 1947, according to the official website of gallantry awards.

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Subsequently, three other gallantry awards were instituted.

The order of precedence of the six awards is Param Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.