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Government panel launches portal for demographic changes inputs

The government-appointed committee on demographic changes on Wednesday launched a web portal to receive inputs from citizens on unnatural demographic changes, their causes, and the factors underlying these changes

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 07:51:20 IST
By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
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The government-appointed committee on demographic changes on Wednesday launched a web portal to receive inputs from citizens on unnatural demographic changes, their causes, and the factors underlying these changes.

India News
India News

“The portal allows Central Ministries/Departments, state/UT governments, NGOs/Institutions, and individuals to provide inputs on unnatural demographic changes, their causes, and the factors underlying these changes. These inputs will help the Committee analyze and identify the causes of demographic changes and recommend a streamlined system for legal, fair, and timely identification, detention, and deportation of illegal immigrants,” a PIB statement from the home ministry said.

The web portal is available at https://demography.mha.gov.in and is fully operational.

The Centre had on May 26, 2026, constituted the committee under the chairmanship of Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar (retired), along with the Census Commissioner and Durga Shankar Mishra (retired IAS), Shri Balaji Srivastava (retired IPS), and Shamika Ravi as its members

The PIB statement said that the portal facilitates people to provide inputs/data/information on unnatural demographic changes, their causes and factors underlying these changes, abnormal settlement patterns, etc. “These inputs will help the committee to analyse and identify the reasons for demographic changes and recommend a streamlined and permanent operational system for legal, fair and timely identification, detention and deportation of illegal immigrants residing in the country,” the statement said.

The committee was formed by the Centre to address the challenges arising from demographic changes, including illegal immigration, study the possible causes of such demographic changes, such as variations in fertility rates, cross-border movement (including illegal migration), economic opportunities and other socio-environmental factors. The committee has also been tasked to identify the factors for these changes and study structural changes in population at the level of religious or social communities, especially those changes that deviate from uniform trends.

“The Committee will analyse the patterns of abnormal population changes at the level of religious and social communities and will present a well-planned and time-bound solution to address the issue. The Committee will submit its report within one year, if necessary, the tenure of the Committee may be extended by up to six months,” the government had said on May 26.

The committee has also been tasked to provide a framework to enhance coordination between the central and state governments in matters relating to illegal immigration and the resulting demographic imbalance.

The Committee had on July 17 written to all chief secretaries asking them to submit replies to 35 specific questions for the purpose of studying demographic changes. In its letter, the committee has sought details of district-wise and religions-wise details of visible changes in demography, important locations and border areas. It also sought district-wise data on religious composition of tribal populations during the last 15 years and details of any survey or study on religious conversion. The committee also asked state chief secretaries to provide religion-wise data on transport and non transport vehicles registered across RTOs in last 15 years, along with district-wise property sale deeds based on religion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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