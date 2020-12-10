e-paper
Government proposes easy access of satellite-based remote sensing data

The Department of Space has published a draft “Space- based Remote Sensing Policy of India (SpaceRS Policy 2020)” along with draft “Norms, Guidelines and Procedures (SpaceRS NGP 2020)” for its implementation.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Bengaluru
SpaceRS Policy 2020 is aimed at enabling wider stakeholders’ participation and ease of data access.
The government has proposed to come out with a new space-based remote sensing policy to enable enhanced participation of Indian industry and ease of data access with simplified procedures.

“We have put it (the drafts) in the public domain and after getting comments, that will go (the policy will come into effect after Cabinet approval),” the Department’s Secretary and Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, told P T I.

It was noted that India has made tremendous progress in the field of space-based remote sensing by building and launching satellites operating from various orbits, encompassing imaging and non-imaging observation in optical, infrared and microwave regions of electromagnetic spectrum.

The new draft policy has taken into consideration the global trends, advancement of technology, wide ranging demand for remote sensing data - both within and outside the country -- and the recent initiative of the government towards ‘self- reliant’ India.

It aims at encouraging various stakeholders in the country to actively participate in space-based remote sensing activities to enhance commercialisation of space technology.

“An easy access of space based remote sensing data and information shall enable unfolding of knowledge-based solutions, addressing many planning and monitoring requirements of the nation,” according to the draft.

The government shall promote Indian industries to carry out space based remote sensing activities within and outside India, and enable easy access to space-based remote sensing data, except for “sensitive data and information, it said.

It shall also provide a timely and responsive regulatory environment for the commercial Indian industry to establish and operate space based remote sensing systems.

In order to unlock the immense potential of remote sensing data, easy dissemination of data and services originating from space-based remote sensing systems in the country will be enabled, the draft said.

Any service provider will be free to provide remote sensing data and services to any user in the country, it added.

However, a simple process of registration/authorisation of space asset is envisaged to keep the government informed about the space asset whose data and services are being offered to the users in the country.

Due to national security considerations, a category of data will be identified as ‘sensitive’ and a different mechanism for dissemination of such data is envisaged, it was stated.

