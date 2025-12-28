India has formulated its own standard for bomb disposal systems, aimed at helping security forces respond to emerging security threats and operational challenges, a top official of the consumer affairs ministry said on Saturday. Govt introduces new standard for bomb disposal systems

For the first time, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), led by the ministry, has readied and released “IS 19445:2025”, a benchmark that will apply to explosive detection and defusing equipment used by security forces in the country.

The standard, formulated at the request of the Union home ministry and the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory, will help law-enforcement agencies source reliable equipment that meets rigorous safety criteria, enhancing public safety, consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said.

“This marks a significant milestone in strengthening India’s internal security preparedness and safety infrastructure,” Khare said.

Top anti-terror organisations, such as the National Security Guard (NSG), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, and state police forces will now be able to ensure that their bomb-handling units are equipped with “very advanced” systems, a second official said.

“At present, international standards related to bomb disposal systems are either restricted in access or not fully aligned with the threat profiles, munitions, and operational conditions faced by Indian forces,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Bomb squads mainly use three categories of disposal systems— bomb blankets, baskets, and inhibitors. While several public and private agencies in India manufacture such systems, they lacked standardised quality and performance evaluation, which left gaps in security, according to the second official.

“The standard IS 19445:2025 provides detailed guidelines for the performance evaluation of bomb disposal systems, particularly with respect to blast loads and splinter effects,” Khare said. The standard specifies requirements related to test equipment, test range conditions, and evaluation procedures to objectively assess system effectiveness.

The standard was developed through a consensus-based process under the BIS’ Arms and Ammunition for Civilian Use Sectional Committee. Under this, a bomb disposal systems panel was constituted to formulate the benchmark in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the second official added.