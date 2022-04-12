‘Govt should run bulldozer on problems of people’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the ruling BJP over issues like the price hike and unemployment, sarcastically asking the government to 'run a bulldozer on these problems' rather than spreading 'hatred and panic'.

"Inflation and unemployment have exhausted the people of the country. The government should run a bulldozer on these problems... but there is hatred and panic on the bulldozer of the BJP," Gandhi tweeted.

The 'bulldozer' reference comes a day after the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh razed the homes of several people in Khargone district after they were accused of throwing stones during a Ram Navami procession, leading to violence and arson.

More than 20 people, including seven police personnel, were reportedly injured. Houses and vehicles were also set on fire. A curfew was imposed across the town between Sunday and Monday. The state later declared damage caused to public and private properties would be recovered from the rioters. Khargone is about 300 km from the state capital Bhopal.

77 people have been arrested, state home minister Narottam Mishra said Monday.

A similar incident was reported during a Ram Navami procession in Sendhwa town of Barwani district where a police station in-charge and five others were injured, according to PTI.

Several such incidents have also been reported from other states.

In Gujarat, at least one death was reported. Jharkhand and Bengal also reported cases of violence, with at least one death reported in Jharkhand, news agency ANI said.

On Monday, Gandhi said, "Hate, violence, and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony."

Rahul Gandhi urged the people to 'stand together to secure a just, inclusive India'.