Govt tells makers of apps to stick to ban or face action

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:27 IST

The Union government has asked the makers of 59 mobile applications from mostly China-based companies to comply with its ban order or risk further action, reminding them it is illegal for them to remain accessible in India in any manner.

The apps were banned in late June and the government cited concerns to national security. The move came in the middle of unprecedented tensions with China following the first deadly military confrontation between the two countries earlier that month.

According to an official who asked not to be named, the communication follows up on a set of questions sent to these developers about the location of centres and the data collection they carry out.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) has now conveyed that “if we come across any instances where you are not banned, or still accessible or available in the territory of India, then action will be taken against you in compliance with the company law,” the official, who asked not to be named, told HT citing the letter sent to these developers.

The government on June 29 banned TikTok, CamScanner and UC Browser among these 59, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. At least some of these companies, such as TikTok which had a wide userbase in the country, shut down their services shortly after the order.