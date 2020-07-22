e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt tells makers of apps to stick to ban or face action

Govt tells makers of apps to stick to ban or face action

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:27 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustantimes
         

The Union government has asked the makers of 59 mobile applications from mostly China-based companies to comply with its ban order or risk further action, reminding them it is illegal for them to remain accessible in India in any manner.

The apps were banned in late June and the government cited concerns to national security. The move came in the middle of unprecedented tensions with China following the first deadly military confrontation between the two countries earlier that month.

According to an official who asked not to be named, the communication follows up on a set of questions sent to these developers about the location of centres and the data collection they carry out.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) has now conveyed that “if we come across any instances where you are not banned, or still accessible or available in the territory of India, then action will be taken against you in compliance with the company law,” the official, who asked not to be named, told HT citing the letter sent to these developers.

The government on June 29 banned TikTok, CamScanner and UC Browser among these 59, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. At least some of these companies, such as TikTok which had a wide userbase in the country, shut down their services shortly after the order.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In