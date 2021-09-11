Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns, says 'in accordance to BJP's principle'

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation to governor Acharya Devvratas on Saturday and said he is ready to take new responsibilities assigned to him by the party. The resignation is in accordance with the party's principle of providing all party workers an equal opportunity. Gujarat is slated to go to the polls in 2022.

As Rupani went to meet the governor, he was accompanied by the Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Nitin Patel, according to reports by local media outlets.

Rupani spoke to media persons and announced his resignation without outlining any specific reason behind his decision. The BJP has not yet commented on his resignation.

Thanking PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the people of the state for giving him the opprtunity to add to the development of the state, Rupani said he is ready to take on any new role that the party deems fit for him.

“I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat. I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party,” Rupani said.

Rupani reached the Raj Bhavan shortly after PM Modi inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) through video conferencing.

According to reports by local news agencies, Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary BL Santhosh is also currently camping in the state. Navsari MP and Gujarat party unit chief C R Paatil also held a series of meetings with Santhosh, agencies reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Ahmedabad on a personal visit, a Gujarat BJP leader told news agency PTI. Shah was reportedly scheduled to leave on Friday night. “He has come to Ahmedabad for some personal reason and will leave for Delhi on Friday morning,” a BJP leader familiar with developments related to Shah’s visit told the news agency.