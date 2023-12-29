Gujarat to introduce India's first submarine tourism in Dwarka

The Gujarat government is set to introduce India's first submarine tourism. It has joined hands with the Mazgaon Dock Limited (MDL) in a project to explore the marine life surrounding Bet Dwarka, a small island off the coast of Dwarka city, which has a mythological significance in the Hindu religion. An official project announcement will be made in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit,(Representative Image)

The project is on the lines of the Titanic submersible expedition, which recently made news after one of its vessels tragically imploded in the Atlantic Ocean.

The tourism facility is likely to be operationalised before Diwali 2024. It will enable tourists to dive 100 metres below the sea in a submarine to experience the marine life around the island.

The place is believed to have a submerged city, which was created by Lord Krishna, according to mythological texts.

The submarine will reportedly weigh around 35 tonnes and have a capacity to carry 30 passengers. At once, 24 tourists will be made to sit in two rows adjacent to window seats, where they will conveniently experience the view from inside.

Speaking to India Today, managing director of Gujarat Tourism Saurabh Pardhi said it is a “different project” that will give a significant boost to tourism in the city.

Dwarka is thronged by tourists every year due to its religious significance. The famous Dwarkadhish Temple is a prominent pilgrimage site for the Hindus.